12 Year Old Boy Finds Dinosaur Fossils Paleontologists Are Calling “Significant”

Usually when someone comes across an interesting object buried in the ground, it ends up being garbage at best. However, a 12 year old boy in Canada recently found some fossils while on a hike that paleontologists are calling “significant.” The find led to the discovery of 30 to 50 bones in the area.

Nathan Hrushkin was on a hike with his father at the Horseshoe Canyon in the Alberta Prairies when they spotted what looked like bones buried in the ground. “They sent photos of their find to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, who identified that the bones belonged to a young hadrosaur, commonly known as a duck-billed dinosaur,” said the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The conservatory sent a team of experts to the site, where they discovered 30 and 50 bones from the canyon’s wall.

The fossils found are believed to be 69 million years old. “While hadrosaurs are the most common fossils found in Alberta’s Badlands, this particular specimen is noteworthy because few juvenile skeletons have been recovered and also because of its location in the strata, or the rock formation.” Not bad for a casual hike through the canyon.

Via Fox News