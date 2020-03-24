Zookeeper Goes Viral For Surprise Dance Moves During Giraffe Live Stream

With a number of zoos currently shut down to the public, many have begun sharing live streams of their enclosures to keep animal lovers up to date. However, for one zoo in Australia, viewers of their live streams got a little more than just animals roaming recently. Video of a zookeeper at the zoo has gone viral, after he showed off some surprise dance moves during the giraffe live stream.

Video of Melbourne zookeeper lifts spirits with cheeky dance on livestream

The Melbourne Zoo gave viewers more than just a glimpse into their animal enclosures recently, when one of their zookeepers decided to surprise viewers with a special choreographed dance. The zookeeper can be seen walking around in front of the camera, before busting out a colorful fan and showing off some dance moves.

Video of Penguin Cam

Video of Snow Leopard Cub Cam

While Zoo Victoria has been showing off a number of animal streams from the Melbourne Zoo and the Werribee Open Range Zoo, the dance on the giraffe stream was clearly the internet’s favorite. The website also is providing views of snow leopard and penguin enclosures, along with a number of other animals. Hopefully some more surprises pop up in these streams soon.

Via LADBible