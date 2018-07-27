Egypt Zoo Accused Of Painting Donkey To Look Like Zebra

There's something suspicious about this zebra at the International Garden municipal park in Cairo.

Aside from its relatively short stature, pointy ears, it had black smudges on its face, all traits you don't normally see in zebras. Student Mahmoud Sarhan knew something was up with this zebra, and posted a few pictures on Facebook where they immediately went viral. It didn't take long for some super sleuths to determine that that wasn't a zebra, but a donkey painted to look like one.

Sarhan told Extranews that the enclosure contained two animals, both of which looked like they had been painted. Zoo director Mohamed Sultan, however, vehemently denies the animal is the real deal.

We think 100% donkey.

Via BBC