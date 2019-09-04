Ezekiel Elliott Signs Huge Extension To Remain With Dallas Cowboys

It appears that the Dallas Cowboys will be feeding Zeke for the rest of his career.

The 24-year-old has agreed to a massive six-year, $90 million extension that will keep him on the Cowboys through the 2026 season.

Zeke had been holding out for a new deal for 40 days, missing the entirety of training camp and the preseason. $50 million of Zeke's extension is guaranteed.

Via Dallas Cowboys