Ezekiel Elliott Signs Huge Extension To Remain With Dallas Cowboys

September 4, 2019
JT
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Game, First Down

It appears that the Dallas Cowboys will be feeding Zeke for the rest of his career.

The 24-year-old has agreed to a massive six-year, $90 million extension that will keep him on the Cowboys through the 2026 season.

The post you’ve all been waiting for... -- @ezekielelliott agrees to new deal on contract extension.

Zeke had been holding out for a new deal for 40 days, missing the entirety of training camp and the preseason.  $50 million of Zeke's extension is guaranteed.

