Zac Efron Was Hospitalized With Life Threatening Illness Before Christmas

For most, traveling to Papua New Guinea for the holidays sounds like an incredible experience, but for Zac Enron it is one he will probably not want to forget. While filming a new documentary the actor suffered a life threatening illness right before Christmas.

According to reports, Zac Enron contracted a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” while filming his new documentary series ‘Killing Zac Efron.’ The actor was flown to Brisbane, Australia with medical professionals on a “life-or-death flight.” After being admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital the actor was reported to be in “a stable condition.”

After being hospitalized for a few days, Efron was cleared by doctors and traveled back to the United States on Christmas Eve. It is unknown at this time how this will affect the filming of Efron’s new series. Hopefully the actor get well soon and is back to traveling to remote areas for ‘Killing Zac Efron.’

Via Cosmopolitan