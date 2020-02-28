YouTube TV Drops FOX Sports, Leaves Subscribers Without Mavs, Stars, Or Rangers Coverage

Right in the middle of hockey and basketball season and just before baseball season swings into action, YouTube TV cut ties with the Sinclair broadcast group.

On Thursday morning, YouTube TV subscribers were sent an email notifying them that they will no longer be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from local FOX Regional Sports Networks or YES Network.

Without the FOX Sports Network local YouTube TV subscribers can no longer watch the Mavericks, Stars or Ranger games. According to Sinclair spokesperson, Ronn Torossian they offered YouTube TV the best terms to carry their channels.

"Unfortunately, they alone decided to drop these channels citing 'rising costs' despite our offer to actually lower the fees they pay us. We also offered to continue negotiating under a short-term extension so that their subscribers could continue to watch their favorite hometown teams. They’ve not yet responded to this offer. Given the ease with which YouTube TV subscribers can drop the service and switch providers, we are surprised that they’ve chosen this course."

YouTube TV subscribers might have to find a new place to watch the Rangers game, right now there is currently no word as to how long this black out could last.

Via: Dallas Observer