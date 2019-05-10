You Wouldn’t Think Slipknot And The B-52’s Would Mash Up Well, But Here’s Proof They Do!

Slipknot and The B-52’s are seemingly two bands on the complete opposite sides of the music spectrum.

No sane person would think the two would mix at all, right?

Well, all you “sane” people, get ready to be proven wrong.

Bill McClintock, a YouTuber well known for his musical mashups, combined Slipknot’s “Before I Forget” with The B-52’s “Love Shack,” and somehow it just works!

Video of Slipknot and The B-52s - &quot;Slipshack&quot;

Slipknot are scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! May 17 before heading out to Europe for a few shows, and you can catch The B-52's this weekend at KAABOO Texas!

Via Loudwire