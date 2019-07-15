Vineyard In Portugal Will Let You Stay The Night In A Giant Wine Barrel While You Drink All Day

July 15, 2019
JT
Wine Barrel

Photo By Getty Images

Quinta da Pacheca is a 280-year-old wine estate that's located in the Douro Wine Region of Portugal. 

What makes this vineyard so unique? Probably the fact that you get to stay in a wine barrel. You read that right, you get the chance to sleep, eat, and drink in a giant wine barrel. 

#RepostSave @nelson_mtb_7 with @repostsaveapp ・・・ #----‍♂️---- ●○●○●○●○●○ Time to relax -------- Is that a good parking spot or what?! -- #quintadapachecacc #quintadapacheca #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos #rideon #ridedourovalley #canyonbikes

A post shared by Quinta da Pacheca Cycling Club (@quintadapachecacc) on

The suites include a circular double bed, private wardrobe, and bathroom with walk-in shower. There’s also a skylight and private terrace that overlooks the vineyard. Breakfast is included when you book your barrel. 

Relax after a ride in Douro Valley ----‍♂️-------- #quintadapacheca

A post shared by Quinta da Pacheca Cycling Club (@quintadapachecacc) on

If you think you need more space and staying in a wine barrel just doesn’t do it for you the vineyard also has a hotel for you to stay at.

Via: Lad Bible

