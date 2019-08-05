This Place Lets You Ride Falkor And See All The Props From The Neverending Story

How have we never heard of this place before?

Did you know that 'The Neverending Story' was filmed in Munich, Germany? Almost all of it was, and at the time it was considered one of the most expensive movies ever made in Germany.

Now the studio where the iconic movie was filmed, Bavaria Filmstadt offers guided tours of their facility. You're allowed to take pictures of all the creatures and props from 'The Neverending Story', they even let ride Falkor.

Let's face it, when's the next your going to see and ride Falkor? If you're visiting Munich you might want to stop by this unique attraction. Check out some of the pictures from the studio down below.

Via: Dangerous Minds