This Place Lets You Ride Falkor And See All The Props From The Neverending Story

August 5, 2019
JT
JT
Movie Set

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
I Love The 80s
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Travel

How have we never heard of this place before? 

Did you know that 'The Neverending Story' was filmed in Munich, Germany? Almost all of it was, and at the time it was considered one of the most expensive movies ever made in Germany. 

Now the studio where the iconic movie was filmed, Bavaria Filmstadt offers guided tours of their facility. You're allowed to take pictures of all the creatures and props from 'The Neverending Story', they even let ride Falkor.

Let's face it, when's the next your going to see and ride Falkor? If you're visiting Munich you might want to stop by this unique attraction. Check out some of the pictures from the studio down below. 

Zu Besuch bei unserem Glücksdrachen #Fuchur Schauspielerin Cornelia Ivancan in der #bavariafilmstadt #bavaria #filmstadt #fun --

A post shared by BavariaFilmstadt (@bavariafilmstadt) on

Did you know that The Neverending Story was filmed in Bavaria? I sure didn’t. Once I did, I had to find Falcor! . . #bavariafilmstadt #theneverendingstory #neverendingstory #falcor #luckdragon #rockbiter #theoracle #artax #childhooddestroyed #fantasy #munich #pushingthrough

A post shared by PopMetalCrash (@pop.metal.crash) on

Via: Dangerous Minds 

Tags: 
Munich
germany
The Neverending Story
Falkor
attraction
Movie Studio

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes