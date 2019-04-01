You Can Own Your Very Own Undercover Police Surveillance Van From 1978 For Just $4,000!

When you first take a look at this van, posted for sale on the website Craigslist, it doesn't look like anything special.

It's a white, 8-cylinder automatic van, and only has 78,000 original miles, but the real fun is when you open the back doors and peek inside.

The interior of the van is carpeted, and has been outfitted with a workbench, CB radio, police scanner, blacked-out windows, and even a periscope that comes out of the vent, because this van is an authentic undercover surveillance van from the 1978.

According to the seller, "This van would make an awesome undercover PI van, party van, camper van, hippy van, surfer van, boogie van, classic 70's van," and it could be yours for the low, low price of $4,000!

Via Boing Boing