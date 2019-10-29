You Can Now Own Olivia Newton-John’s Outfit From ‘Grease’

With Halloween a few days away, those planning on going as Sandy from ‘Grease’ may now have the chance to buy the perfect item to complete the costume. Olivia Newton-John is auctioning off her outfit from the end of ‘Grease.’ The black leather jacket, and skin tight pants are expected to be one of the more popular items, Newton-John is auctioning off to benefit her cancer treatment center in Australia.

The iconic outfit may no longer be in perfect condition as, according to Olivia Newton-John, “The pants have a broken zip and I had to be stitched into them because they were made in the ‘50s.” The outfit, which the actress wore as Sandy during the ‘You’re The One That I Want’ scene, is just one of 500 items Newton-John plans to auction off. Other items include; her original script, the gown she wore to the Grease premiere, and a custom Pink Ladies jacket.

“It took quite a few months to weed through boxes and storage containers. But it was a fun venture. It just took a lot of time and sorting,” said Newton-John. Now, fans will have the chance to dress exactly like Sandy, as long as they can fit into the outfit. Hopefully, someone can buy the outfit before Halloween on Thursday.

