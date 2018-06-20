You Can Now Order Beer And Wine For Delivery Through Amazon Prime In North Texas!

Hey North Texas, today is a very special day!

Starting today, you can now place your beer and wine order through Amazon Prime, and they will deliver it your front door with their one and two hour delivery service Prime Now. Your can purchase beer and wine products from hundreds of different brands, inlcuding but not limited to, Miller Lite, Corona Extra,and Kendall Jackson, and local favorites like Deep Ellum IPA and Community Mosaic IPA.

Alcohol delivery will be available Monday through Saturday from 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays from 12pm to 10pm. Prime Now also announced the delivery service is now available in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio!

Via WFAA