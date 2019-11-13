You Can Now Buy A Candle That Smells Exactly Like Dr. Pepper

In Texas, Dr. Pepper is more than just a beloved drink; it’s a way of life. The drink that combines 23 flavors to create a delicious beverage has spread throughout the country, but holds a special place in the heart of every Texan. Now, just in time for the holidays, a new candle is being sold that smells exactly like the beloved soda.

Candles are great for filling a room with relaxing aromas, but here in Texas most would do just about anything to constantly be around the smell of Dr. Pepper. Luckily, a new Dr. Pepper candle is being sold on Etsy for only $15. 716 Candle Co., which has a near perfect rating on Etsy, makes the Dr. Pepper candle with 100% soy wax from American grown soybeans.

The candle comes in an upcycled soda can, with the edges smoothed out. It can burn for up to 40 hours, and for those who for some reason aren’t obsessed with Dr. Pepper, it comes in 40 other scents as well. One review of another one of their soda scented candles said, “Shipping was fast, candle smells exactly like Mountain Dew, and candle design was exactly as anticipated — a perfect gift for any Mountain Dew fanatic!” While offering multiple scented candles, clearly the most intriguing smell is the Dr. Pepper candle, and soon every Texan will have the smell of Dr. Pepper’s 23 flavors surrounding their home. Click here to check out the soda scented candle.

