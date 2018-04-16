"Yodel Kid" Performs To Standing Ovation At Coachella (Video)

Mason Ramsey captured hearts all across America after video of him yodeling inside his local Wal Mart in Harrisburg, Illinois went viral.

Now, the 11-year-old has taken his talents from Home & Garden to Indio, California, as Mason made his debut performance at the Coachella Music Festival. he was brought on stage by rising star DJ Whethan, where he told the crowd his next guest "needed no introduction." Mason walked on to a HUGE ovation, and performed in his signature cowboy hat, "too-big belt," and red bowtie.

yo @whethanmusic just brought out the yodel kid at coachella!! --���,���, pic.twitter.com/BIBqv3UEFo — paul.psd (@pauldonatelli) April 13, 2018

Ramsey called performing at the festival a "dream," and there is no doubt he is living the dream right now. His viral performance led to several appearances on Ellen, and the chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, which Mason has wanted to do since he was a kid. Well, a younger kid.

Mason even found a fan in Justin Bieber, who was filmed dancing during his performance and even met the 11-year-old for a quick chat and a few selfies.

JUSTIN BIEBER TALKING TO THE YODEL KID IS FORREAL HOW I TALK TO CHILDREN AT PUMP IT UP IM DYINGGGGG pic.twitter.com/dJKJOc0qom — Lyssa Sheng (@Lyssuhh7) April 15, 2018

Not bad, Mason! Keep on yodeling!

Via People