Yak Escapes On Ride To Butcher Shop

Warning: there is a yak on the loose.

A yak by the name of "Meteor" recently escaped his trailer in Buckingham, Virginia, and headed for the mountains. Meteor must have known what he was doing: because he was on his last ride to the butcher's shop.

Meteor is a yak on a mission: he was evading Nelson County Animal Control officers who were trying to lure him back into his transportation with treats. He even crossed a busy highway to get away.

Meteor was last seen at a local inn: but still hasn't been captured.

Source: NBCDFW

