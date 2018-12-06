The XFL Is Coming To Dallas Fort Worth, Franchise To Begin Play At Globe Life Park In 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the XFL is coming to Dallas Fort Worth!

XFL, the football league created by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as an alternative to the NFL, announced that Arlington would serve as host to one of the newly revamped XFL franchises coming in 2020. Yesterday, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced during a press conference that the new XFL franchise would play their games inside Globe Life Park, the current home of your Texas Rangers until they move to the nearby Globe Life Field. Luck said, "Dallas-Fort Worth is a hotbed for sports, and we couldn't be more excited to bring an XFL franchise to Dallas."

Video of The XFL is coming to Globe Life Park

The Rangers will remain at Globe Life Park through 2019 before moving to the new stadium. Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman said at the event, "The addition of the XFL will add to the year-round excitement for fans in Arlington, the Dallas metroplex and all of North Texas."

The seven remaining XFL franchises will be located in Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Washington DC.

Via WFAA