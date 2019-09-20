Wyoming Neighborhood Not Thrilled Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Moving In

The Celebrity Couple Recently Bought A $14 Million Ranch In Cody, Wyoming

September 20, 2019
Plenty of people have dealt with bad neighbors, but one should never judge a new neighbor before they even move in. However, when those new neighbors are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, most have an opinion about the celebrity couple already. Kim Kardashian confirmed recently that she and her husband have purchased a home in Wyoming for their family. Now, it is being reported that the neighborhood is already “upset” with their new neighbors.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently purchased a $14 million ranch in Cody, Wyoming, and while the Kardashian-West family say they already “love” their new home, their quiet neighbors aren’t too thrilled with the couple moving in. When Kim Kardashian recently posted a video of her riding an ATV near antelopes the neighborhood got upset with the celebrity. According to Public Information Officer of the local police department, “It’ll be a learning curve for them to get used to the way people are around here.”

Wyoming Nights

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Not everyone is upset the celebrity couple is moving in, but many residents seem alarmed by the move. The Public Information Officer would continue saying “There are some who are upset about the move opens a new window. Some are apprehensive. Because of their notoriety and headlines, people are scratching their heads.” Maybe once some locals get seen in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ their minds will change.

Via Radar Online

