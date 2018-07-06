Fans Stunned As Wrestler Goes Flying Out Of The Ring

Most people say that pro wrestling is fake. But I'd be willing to bet what happened the other night was not fake!

It was one heck of a match when Anthony Gaines and Ace Romero hopped into the ring to compete for the Empire State Wrestling Interstate Title in New York. That is, until Ace sent Anthony flying out of the ring: we're talking 12 feet! To say the least, the crowd was shocked. You can see a couple of angles of the move below (one where it looked like the camera man got clobbered!):

Last night @TheAceyBaby pounced me into absolute oblivion. 14ft deep up the isle way.



I demanded stiff competition and @ESWWrestling made me eat my words. pic.twitter.com/OByRsARpjw — ✯Anthony Gaines✯ (@Anthony__Gaines) July 2, 2018

When @TheAceyBaby pounces @Anthony__Gaines over 12 feet out of the ring and gives our production crew a heart attack #esw #indywrestling #pounce pic.twitter.com/t957XAh4gJ — Empire State Wrestling (@ESWWrestling) July 2, 2018

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!