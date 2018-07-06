Fans Stunned As Wrestler Goes Flying Out Of The Ring

This DOES NOT appear to be fake.

July 6, 2018
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Sports

Most people say that pro wrestling is fake.  But I'd be willing to bet what happened the other night was not fake!

It was one heck of a match when Anthony Gaines and Ace Romero hopped into the ring to compete for the Empire State Wrestling Interstate Title in New York.  That is, until Ace sent Anthony flying out of the ring: we're talking 12 feet!  To say the least, the crowd was shocked.  You can see a couple of angles of the move below (one where it looked like the camera man got clobbered!):

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Wrestling
Twitter
Anthony Gaines
Ace Romero
Empire State Wrestling