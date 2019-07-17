Would You Ever Order A Pizza With Just The Crust?

July 17, 2019
JT
JT
Pepperoni Pizza, Crust, Slice Missing, Greasy

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

There are plenty of people who would argue that the crust is the best part of the pizza.

Rapper Jadakiss appears to be one of those people.  However, Jadakiss seems to have taken his affinity for crust just a step further than anyone else.

New York pizzeria Cuts & Slices recently shared a photo on Instagram showing Jadakiss’ pizza order, which was nothing but the crust.  The entire pizza was cut out.

Special request for @therealkiss ❗️ Who else like Crust only? --

A post shared by Cuts & Slices (@cutsandslicesnyc) on

Of course, this pizza revelation sent the internet into a frenzy, with many detractors simply dumbfounded on why anyone would place an order for a crust-only pizza.

 

 

We’re still having a hard time figuring it out.

Via Time

Tags: 
Pizza
food
Jadakiss
Crust
Crust Only
No Pizza
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes