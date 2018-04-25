Snake, Close, Eye, Garden Snake

Would You Ever Get A Snake Massage? (Video)

April 25, 2018
Massages: Relaxing.  Snakes: Kind of Terrifying.  Combining the two?  Terrifyinging Relaxing?

That's pretty much the goal at Wholeness Center in Valley Cottage, New York.  They lay you down on a table and then plop a gigantic boa directly on your face. Serpentessa has been administering snake massages for 15 years, and claims they contain a ton of health benefits including "toning and stimulating the vagus nerve," which releases endorphins and oxytocin, which are "feel-good" hormones.

We bet some people would feel really good if those snakes just kept away, however! 

So the snakes seemed pretty chill.  Would you try it?

