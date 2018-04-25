Would You Ever Get A Snake Massage? (Video)

Massages: Relaxing. Snakes: Kind of Terrifying. Combining the two? Terrifyinging Relaxing?

That's pretty much the goal at Wholeness Center in Valley Cottage, New York. They lay you down on a table and then plop a gigantic boa directly on your face. Serpentessa has been administering snake massages for 15 years, and claims they contain a ton of health benefits including "toning and stimulating the vagus nerve," which releases endorphins and oxytocin, which are "feel-good" hormones.

We bet some people would feel really good if those snakes just kept away, however!

This snake massage is meant to relax you...or frighten you -- pic.twitter.com/wYVcXbbyGR — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 20, 2018

So the snakes seemed pretty chill. Would you try it?