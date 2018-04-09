World's First Smart Condom Lets You Track And Upload Data Of Your Performances

We looked extra hard to make sure this story wasn't just a late entry for April Fool's Day. Apparently, this is very real.

British Condoms is selling what is believed to be the world's first "smart condom." This device, acting very much like a Fitbit, fits around your man bits, and tracks your performances in the bedroom, including speed, velocity, and it'll even detect if you have Chlamydia or syphilis. In fact, the "i.con," will help you answer the following questions about yourself:

-What's you thrust velocity?

-How fast are the thrusts?

-How many calories did you just burn?

-How many times did you just have sex?

-What's mytheaverage skin temperature?

-What's your girth?

-How many different positions did you just conquer?

Plus, you can upload all the data and compare yourself to other users all over the world! Awesome, right? And just so we're clear, it doesn't look like a real condom. It's a ring that sits at the base of yourself and can be reused over and over again.

The i.Con has a battery lasting six to eight hours, and though it isn't available for purchase yet, you can find more info and even preregister for when it finally becomes available HERE.

Via CNET