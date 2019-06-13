The World's Fastest Lawnmower Hits 100 MPH In Just 6 Seconds

Believe it or not, Honda's latest lawnmower is faster than a Ferrari.

The Mean Mower V2 claimed the Guinness World Record for the fastest lawnmower on Earth, reaching a speed of 100 mph in just 6 seconds. And while you may not take this one out to the yard, the mower is still equipped to mow lawns. In order to claim the title of the World's Fastest Lawnmower, the Mean Mower V2 still still needed to look like one and still be used to mow a lawn.

Video of Fastest Lawnmower with Guinness World Records™! Honda Mean Mower reaches 100mph in 6.285 Seconds

The mower is outfitted with the same four-cylinder, 200-horsepower engine as Honda's Fireblade "superbike." It can achieve a top speed of 150 mph, whereas the top-rated mower in Honda's line can achieve a top speed of 4 mph.

Via CNN