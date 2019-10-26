VIDEO: World Series Crowd Goes Crazy When "Baby Shark" Plays

You know you're big when you make it to the World Series. But in this case, we're not talking about the Houston Astros or Washington Nationals.

Last night (Friday 10/25/19) at the World Series, the crowd went wild when the in-house DJ played (the annoyingly catchy) "Baby Shark." It's like a switch was turned on in the crowd when 43,867 started doing the shark chomp in rhythm.

Go ahead and watch it below. And you're welcome for humming this for the rest of the day.

