VIDEO: World Series Crowd Goes Crazy When "Baby Shark" Plays
This is what it looks like when 43,867 people do "Baby Shark."
October 26, 2019
You know you're big when you make it to the World Series. But in this case, we're not talking about the Houston Astros or Washington Nationals.
Last night (Friday 10/25/19) at the World Series, the crowd went wild when the in-house DJ played (the annoyingly catchy) "Baby Shark." It's like a switch was turned on in the crowd when 43,867 started doing the shark chomp in rhythm.
Go ahead and watch it below. And you're welcome for humming this for the rest of the day.
#WorldSeries Baby Shark is legendary --— ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2019
(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/2ttGW564ef
This is what it looks like when 43,867 people do "Baby Shark" at the #WorldSeries.@88_gparra // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yT8el4GgUc— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 26, 2019