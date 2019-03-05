The World’s Top Bridge Player Has Been Suspended For Doping

You wouldn’t think that the world of competitive card games would require doping to achieve the highest level of competition.

Well you better think again.

Geir Helgemo, the world’s top-ranked Bridge player has tested positive for synthetic testosterone, and the female fertility drug clomifene during testing at the World Bridge Series event in Orlando last September.

Video of Geir Helgemo

Helgemo was suspended by the WBF until November 20, along with having all titles, medals and points from the 2018 World Bridge Series revoked.

Kari-Anne Opsal, president of the Norwegian Bridge Federation, confirmed that the drugs were "not performance enhancing,” but “It is his responsibility not to take substances that are on the doping list, even though in this instance they are not performance enhancing in bridge.”

Via ABC