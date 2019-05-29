World’s First Guitar-Shaped Hotel To Soon Open In Florida
This fall, you will be able to book a room in the world’s first hotel shaped like a guitar.
The Hard Rock chain of hotels will open the world’s first hotel shaped like a guitar in Hollywood, Florida this October. The 400-foot hotel will feature swim-up suites, villas partially submerged in water, a 10-acre lagoon-style pool, a lazy river, a 12,000-square-foot rooftop bar, and a gigantic concert venue.
The $US1.5-billion hotel is part of a $US2.2-billion expansion of the current Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in Hollywood and in Tampa.
The Hard Rock Hollywood is scheduled to open on Oct. 24, though room reservations can be made starting July 24.
Via Business Insider