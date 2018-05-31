The Workday Jack Attack 5.30.18
Surprise Bertha!
May 31, 2018
Categories:
JT surprised Bertha Aguilar at Mr. Bill Motor Co. ! She won free tickets to Paul Simon ! #Workday #JackAttack !
You could be next! https://bit.ly/2G4IfIQ
