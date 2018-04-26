The Workday Jack Attack 4.25.18
Surprise, Sherri!
April 26, 2018
Categories:
JT surprised Sherri Henry at Retina Specialists in Plano, Texas! She won free tickets to the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in the #Workday#JackAttack !
You could be next!
Sign Up Here: https://tinyurl.com/y8bxm8g2
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Apr
Jack Johnson The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
28 Apr
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Various Locations
28 Apr
Jack-FM Crew at the Plano Artfest Downtown Plano Arts District
28 Apr
Billy at AutoNation AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills
04 May
Jack Crew at Dallas Farmers Market Dallas Farmers Market