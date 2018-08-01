Acclaimed Mister Rogers Documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," To Air On PBS

Fred Rogers entertained a generation of children with his daily show on PBS, and soon, he will be coming home.

The acclaimed documentary, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, released earlier this summer will air for free on PBS early next year. PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger said, "It's an extraordinarily uplifting piece. That quiet man in the red cardigan … really caught fire this year. It feels like there is a Fred Rogers moment that is really tremendously important and resonant."

Video of WON&#039;T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters June 8

Mister Rogers famously fought for PBS, testifying before the senate its importance to children and their families, sentiments Kerger still echoes today. "The American people view public television as an extension of their community, a valued source of information and education. … Parents trust us with the most previous par of their life: their children. Nobody understood this better than Fred Rogers."

A specific date for the premiere of Won't You Be My Neighbor? on PBS has not been announced.

Via AdWeek