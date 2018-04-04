"Wonder Woman's" Lynda Carter Finally Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

"Wonder Woman" will forever be immortalized in Hollywood.

Lynda Carter, who portrayed the superhero in the '70s television series, received the 2,632nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday in a ceremony attended by CBS CEO Les Moonves, and director of the hit 2017 film Patty Jenkins.

"She wasn't afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world." #WonderWoman director @PattyJenks honors Lynda Carter in Hollywood (Watch) https://t.co/2AKyL659GL pic.twitter.com/1oTF9yEp5l — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2018

"She is a legend because of what she stands for as a woman." CBS chief Les Moonves honors the original #WonderWoman Lynda Carter at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood (Watch) pic.twitter.com/ytmCsQVSUp — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2018

In 1972, Carter won the Miss World USA Pageant, which inspired her to pursue a career in acting. She then landed the role of Wonder Woman for ABC three years later, where it ran for one season, and then two more after moving to CBS.

Congratulations, Lynda!

Thank you from the bottoms of my heart! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XjZjDBbNzW — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 3, 2018

Via CBS