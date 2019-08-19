Woman Who Thought She Had Kidney Stones Actually Gives Birth To Triplets Instead

August 19, 2019
JT
JT
Triplets, Babies, Newborn, Blanket, Legs

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Dannette Giltz of Sturgis, South Dakota was rushed to the hospital a couple of weekends ago with a serious case of kidney stones.

At least, she thought they were kidney stones.

In actuality, upon arriving at the hospital, Giltz found out that she was pregnant, and the pain from kidney stones was actually her going into labor.  But not just with one baby, however.  Giltz successfully gave birth to a set of healthy triplets August 10th. 

The babies were born within four minutes of each other, and weighed about four pounds each.  Giltz named them Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki.

Via ABC 11

Tags: 
woman
Mother
Babuies
children
birth
Labor
Kidney Stones
Surprise
Triplets
South Dakota

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes