Woman Wakes To Find She Can’t Hear Men’s Voices

A woman in China recently went to bed hearing ringing in her ears, and feeling nauseous: the morning after, she could only hear the sound of women's voices...not men's. Her concern started when she woke up and couldn't hear her boyfriend talking.

Even though doctors are baffled, an ENT specialist believes she had something called reverse-slop hearing loss: which prevents the patient from hearing deeper sounds. They also believe that stress could have caused the problem.

The lady seems to be doing fine now: and doctors think she'll make a full recovery because everything was quickly treated.

Source: Fox 8 Cleveland

