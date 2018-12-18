A Woman Attempted To Set The Christmas Tree In Sundance Square On Fire

A 53-year-old woman is being accused of trying to ignite the massive Christmas tree located in the middle of Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

Video shows the woman standing behind a guard rail protecting the tree, and tossing over what appears to be a piece of paper that had been lit on fire. Police spokesman Tracy Carter said the woman had also spread lighter fluid around the tree.

No person nor the tree was injured during the incident. The woman fled on foot, but was soon apprehended by police and taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Via WFAA