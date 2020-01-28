Woman Taking Selfie Gets Photobombed By Penguins Having Sex
The Instagram Influencer Shared A Photo Of Herself With Two Penguins Getting Intimate In Background
Capturing the perfect photo is all about timing, and for one Instagram influencer, her timing could not have been better. Steph Elswood has gone viral after sharing a selfie photo during a recent trip to Boulder Beach Penguin Colony in Cape Town, South Africa. While she was hoping a cute animal picture would help get likes, instead it was the two penguins having sex in the background that people kept noticing.
Ok so this is my favourite selfie of all time... but please swipe to the next picture-------- I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and THEY WERE HAVING SEX THE WHOLE TIME!!!!!!! I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS. (There’s also some cute photos in the swipe too that don’t involve penguin porn)-- It’s been an amazing last day adventuring around Cape Town and I’ve loved every minute of our experience here! ---- PS. I have just been informed that the penguins on Boulders Beach are under a lot of stress due to tourists trying to get too close. I feel guilty that I contributed to that and thought that because they weren’t reacting when I got close that they weren’t bothered by me. If you are considering visiting this spot, then please be mindful and ask guards for appropriate distances because no one told us any of the rules I’ve been messaged about since posting this. I will definitely learn from this for the future and I’m sorry to anyone affected by this post ❤️ -- #SouthAfrica #Penguins #CapeTown #Selfie
Described as her “favorite selfie of all time” Elswood quickly went viral after explaining how she was able to capture this perfectly timed photo. “Please swipe to the next picture. I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and they were having sex the whole time! I was being too self-absorbed to notice! Hahaha oops,” she wrote in her post.
Luckily, her other photos didn’t include “penguin porn,” but instead the adorable animal photos she initially intended. Still, she probably is happy with the timing, as her intimate penguin photo has been liked over 11,000 times. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to Elswood searching out more animal intimate moments for selfies.
Via Fox News