Woman Sues Houston Astros For $1 Million After T-Shirt Cannon Allegedly Breaks Finger

The Houston Astros have had great success on the field the last couple of years, but now they’ll have to do a little fighting off of it.

A woman has sued the team for $1 million after she alleges her finger was broken after the team’s mascot Orbit shot a t-shirt out of a cannon that struck her hand “dead on.” Jennifer Harughty claims that last summer, Orbit shot the shirt from a “bazooka style” cannon, causing a fracture that needed two surgeries to repair.

As a result of the injury, Harughty claims to have suffered “pain, swelling and loss of range of motion.” Even after the second surgery this past October, finger still isn't right and "remains locked in an extended position with little to no range of motion.”

Video of Astros fan says t-shirt cannon shattered her finger

In the meantime, the Astros, and Orbit, have continued to use the t-shirt cannon at games. The team said in a statement Tuesday they are “aware of the lawsuit with allegations regarding Orbit's T-shirt launcher. We do not agree with the allegations. The Astros will continue to use fan popular T-shirt launchers during games. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

Harughty is suing the team for being negligent in not using reasonable care in the firing of the T-shirt cannon, and that they failed to provide warnings to fans about the risk the cannons pose, and not properly supervising staff to ensure the safety of fans.

