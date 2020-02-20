[Video] Woman Relaxes By Taking A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bath

There are many different way people choose to relax. Some may take a nice warm bath, while others may indulge in snack foods. Then there are people who combine the two, taking baths filled with their favorite snack. At least that’s what one person did in a hilarious new viral video.

omg so needed after this stressful day -- pic.twitter.com/n6Q2zxmFwP — een even got no ham on hea (@sp00kynugget) February 16, 2020

In the now viral clip shared on twitter, the original poster wrote “Omg so needed after this stressful day." The camera then pans down to the water, which has been filled with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Many on social media were grossed out by the snack bath, while others got a good laugh out of it.

I have so many questions. How many Costco-sized bags of hot Cheetos are in there, and how did you clean that up? Would you do this again? Did you notice a difference in your skin later on? The next day? Also, what was in the glass? — My Black Is Beautiful (@MelaninIsGolde1) February 17, 2020

the amount of wasted Cheetos pic.twitter.com/WPV3FzVhZR — -------------- -- (@citlalisus) February 17, 2020

According to the original poster, the video was not meant to go viral, but instead as a joke for her friends of Snapchat. While she may not have intended to go viral, it still did and now many online are attempting the same. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to a full on movement of Cheetos bathers.

Via Delish