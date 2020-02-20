[Video] Woman Relaxes By Taking A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bath

The Video, Originally Posted On Twitter, Has Many On The Internet Confused

February 20, 2020
JT On Air
JT
There are many different way people choose to relax. Some may take a nice warm bath, while others may indulge in snack foods. Then there are people who combine the two, taking baths filled with their favorite snack. At least that’s what one person did in a hilarious new viral video.

In the now viral clip shared on twitter, the original poster wrote “Omg so needed after this stressful day." The camera then pans down to the water, which has been filled with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Many on social media were grossed out by the snack bath, while others got a good laugh out of it.

According to the original poster, the video was not meant to go viral, but instead as a joke for her friends of Snapchat. While she may not have intended to go viral, it still did and now many online are attempting the same. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to a full on movement of Cheetos bathers.

