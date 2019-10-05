Woman Pretends To Be A Bush To Sneak Into Sister’s Wedding Proposal

23-year-old Terese Merkel really wanted to be a part of her sister's wedding proposal.

When her older sister Rachel's boyfriend, Andrew Philibeck, broke the news that he was going to propose, Terese wanted to be there in a very interesting way when she said, "I do!" As not to break the mood, Terese decided to dress up as a bush and hide between a couple of trees when Andrew popped the question. Rachel is only a year older than Terese, and they are best friends.

Loving the idea, Andrew bought Terese a brand new Ghillie Suit. And in case you didn't know, Ghillie Suits are camouflage outfits that hunters wear when they're trying to blend into their surroundings. This particular suit looked exactly like a bush!

Right after Andrew proposed to Rachel, Terese jumped up and scared the heck out of Rachel as she said, "SHE SAID YES!" Check out the hilarious photos below!

Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019

Source: Rare

