Wal Mart Employee Paints Nails Of Woman With Cerebral Palsy Who Was Refused Service At Salon

Angela Peters ventured to her local Wal Mart in Flint, Michigan for a manicure at the in-house salon, DaVi Nails.

Unfortunately, Peters was told she would not be allowed to get her nails done because she "shakes too much." Peters was born with cerebral palsy, and is confined to a wheelchair.

This did not sit well for cashier Ebony Harris, though. Forgoing her break, she bought a new bottle of nail polish, sat with Peters, and gave her a manicure of her own for free.

Fellow employee Tasia Smith witnessed the kind act, and wrote on Facebook, "...no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they're people too. She's a girly girl. She's just like you, me, Tasia, my daughter, anybody. She wants to look pretty, you know, and so why can't she?"

Via ABC 7