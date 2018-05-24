Woman Ignores Road Closures And Drives Into Marathon Runners (Video)

The Plymouth Half Marathon took place this past weekend in the United Kingdom, and apparently, the whole town of Plymouth knew of it except for one, sole woman.

This woman claims to not have been notified of the road closures in her town, and desperately needed to pick someone up at a workshop. So the best solution she could find? Drive directly into the path of the marathon runners. She drives over the traffic cones in front of her, and despite the best efforts of a few athletes, continued on driving. At least she went with the direction of the marathon and not against it.

Video of Plymouth Half Marathon Car

She eventually is stopped, and tried to plead her case with a local officer, saying she was "going slowly."

Via Sports Illustrated