Woman Convinces Entire Plane To Do A Choreographed Dance To Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’

Getting people on a plane to do just about anything other than complain is a nearly impossible task. That’s why one woman who got her entire plane to do a choreographed dance to Wham’s ‘Last Christmas,’ has been deemed a travel icon.

sometimes your inner child needs a hug, sometimes it needs to get an entire plane to dance pic.twitter.com/yTkQM9CcfR — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) November 18, 2019

The holiday spirit is finally here, so during a recent flight journalist Liz Plank decided to see if the rest of the plane was up for a holiday jingle. As the now viral video shows, the passengers are acting like they aren’t being filmed, before breaking into a perfectly choreographed dance to ‘Last Christmas.’ “Convinced my entire plane to do this don’t let this flop!” She wrote along with the TikTok video.

❤️❤️❤️ plane Vogue! ---------------- — Ronald Dennis-Watson (@RonaldDennisWa1) November 18, 2019

What a wonderful bit of whimsy! — Danny Pinion (@sirala6) November 18, 2019

This is so much fun. I can't believe the entire plane did it — Kim for Kamala Harris (@snarkiekimmie) November 18, 2019

Plenty of people reacted on social media not just with joy over the video, but shock that she was able to get the entire plane to go along. Hopefully this starts a trend of viral plane dances. That’s what the holiday spirit is all about, and would definitely make George Michael proud.

Via Time