Woman Receives $226 Worth Of Domino’s After Boyfriend Drunkenly Ordered On Way Home

Anyone who has experience a night of too much alcohol has most likely dealt with waking up the next morning to a difficult spending realization. Luckily, for one man in England, his drunken purchase ended in enough food to last days. Now, his story has gone viral after his girlfriend shared the experience of his massive Domino’s Pizza order.

Lee Rumney was out drinking with friends, when he texted his girlfriend, Hannah Eddon, to order Domino’s for when he got home. After she struggled with the app, Rumney decided to take matters into his own hands on the way home. Sadly for Rumney, this ended in a purchase he would come to regret later on.

According to Eddon, the delivery to driver showed up with “at least 15 boxes of sides,” and had to help her bring everything inside. The order included pizza, garlic bread, potato wedges, cookies, and 14 orders of chicken wings, coming to a total of $226. Rumney apparently didn’t remember his order, and was devastated when he found out the cost, but at least he now doesn’t have to think about what he wants to eat the next few days.

