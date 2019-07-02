Woman Filmed Licking Top Of Blue Bell Ice Cream And Putting It Back On The Shelf

This is a travesty unlike anything we've ever seen.

A Twitter user known as "Optimus Primal" posted this video last Saturday of a random woman in a grocery store licking the top of a delicious tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream, and putting it back on the shelf.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell Creameries has already come out and said they are "monitoring the situation," and "This type of incident will not be tolerated."

Blue Bell's full statement is as follows:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

It is unclear if the woman left the store after licking the ice cream or even where the video was taken.

Via USA Today