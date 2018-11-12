Woman Successfully Sues Dating Service After Failing To Find A Boyfriend

Tereza Burki is a divorcee who just wants a wealthy boyfriend.

The 47-year-old signed up with the dating agency “Seventy Thirty,” who assured her she would find the man of her dreams. Unfortunately, Burki’s standards were a little high. She wanted a “sophisticated gentleman,” who preferably worked in the finance industry, as it was important she lead a “wealthy lifestyle.” The mother of three also required her man be open to having more children, as she always wanted to be a mother of four.

Seventy Thirty promised a bevy of suitable bachelors for Burki, so she pumped nearly £12,600 into the service. She did not find the man of her dreams, however. So she sued, and believe it or not, a judge ruled in her favor.

The judge ruled that Seventy Thirty claimed to have a plethora of suitable bachelors, who me Burki’s standard, to choose from, but in reality, the agency only had about 100 active male members. Nowhere near a large enough pool to find Burki’s man.

Burki sought the reimbursement of her membership fee, along with damages. Susi Ambrose, the founder and company director of Seventy Thirty, said, “We are a niche, exclusive agency, not a mainstream, mass-market online dating service. We are not going to have thousands of members because there simply aren't thousands of single, wealthy, high-caliber prospects out there.”

Burki was awarded £12,600 in damages for deceit, and £500 for distress.

Via The Guardian