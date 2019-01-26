Woman Drunk On Vanilla Extract Charged With DUI

Am I the first person who didn't know you could get drunk on vanilla extract?

There's a woman in Connecticut who was just charged with DUI because she was drunk on the solution. Surprisingly, vanilla extract contains a lot of alcohol.

Police found Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting drunk in her car around 4:45pm, with a bunch of bottles of pure vanilla extract: breath wreaking of it. After failing several sobriety tests, they arrested her.

Source: MSN

