Woman Dries Underwear Mid-Flight Under Plane's Air Conditioning Vent

A woman was traveling with Ural Airlines from Antalya, Turkey, to Moscow, Russia when mid-flight, she felt like she just had to do the laundry.

For at least 20 minutes, this woman held up a pair of white cotton underwear over her head under the plane's air conditioning vents in order to dry them. Passengers on the plane described the woman as not even appearing "remotely embarrassed."

Why Would You Do That: Video Of Woman Airy-Drying Underwear With Airplane Vent https://t.co/hV80lp0CEG pic.twitter.com/95Jx3SSxr4 — Geekologie (@geekologie) March 8, 2018

One passenger told The Sun, "Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent," and one even said "This is not the worst thing in the modern world."

Maybe not, but it is definitely close. How about from now on, we all keep our underwear and our shoes on, please?

Via Fox News