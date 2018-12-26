Woman Dressed In Rudolph Costume Caught On Camera Robbing Store
It seems that Rudolph has fallen on hard times.
Not really, but a woman dressed as the lovable red-nosed reindeer was caught red-nosed, well, red-handed, on security camera robbing a Fort Collins, Colorado business.
Santa's helper stole several items from the business, and police are looking for any information leading to the woman's capture.
And with it being the holiday season, the police decided to rework the classic Christmas song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to hopefully help capture their perp.
"Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren’t like this Rudolph
She’s different from the other guys.
On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D."
