Woman Dressed In Rudolph Costume Caught On Camera Robbing Store

It seems that Rudolph has fallen on hard times.

Not really, but a woman dressed as the lovable red-nosed reindeer was caught red-nosed, well, red-handed, on security camera robbing a Fort Collins, Colorado business.

Santa's helper stole several items from the business, and police are looking for any information leading to the woman's capture.

And with it being the holiday season, the police decided to rework the classic Christmas song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" to hopefully help capture their perp.

"Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar

Had a very shady scheme

And if you saw the video

It would want to make you scream.

All of the other burglars

Used to steal without disguise

They weren’t like this Rudolph

She’s different from the other guys.

On one foggy December eve

Rudolph came to steal.

Broke into a Hickory shop,

Never expected to see a cop.

Oh how the camera caught her

As she committed burglary

Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal

We need your help with her I.D."

