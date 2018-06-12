Woman Distracts Police Impersonator Terrorizing Her Family With Tacos, Leads To His Arrest

A Los Angeles woman, her husband, and their four children, stopped by a local food truck on the way home from a water park for a quick bite to eat.

A man approached them as they were sitting in their car enjoying their food and began to "intimidate and terrorize" them according to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The stranger allegedly showed the family a gun concealed in his waistband, and flashed a badge, telling the family he was an "undercover cop." The woman knew he was lying immediately.

The dangerous stranger was inching closer and closer to her son, who was strapped into his car seat, so she quickly devised a plan to get her family to safety. The woman offered the man one of their tacos, and explained she had to go back to the truck to get more napkins. While at the stand, she told the other customers not to look back at her van or her family, and for someone in the truck to call 911.

They did, and within minutes, police were on the scene. As they were approaching, the stranger, later identified as 38-year-old Juan Rodriguez, threw his gun into the van and tried to enter the vehicle. Police detained him before he was able to do so, however.

In their release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department credited the "brave" mother, along with her "taco tactics," as well as the "alert" community which led to Rodriguez' arrest. The release read, "We want to thank the community members who immediately called law enforcement to report the suspicious activity. We want to give a shout out to the brave mother whose momma bear instincts kicked in and she was able to deescalate the situation, plan a distraction and found a way to get deputies to her location immediately."

Rodriguez was transferred to the Industry Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment, impersonating a peace officer and outstanding warrants.

Via Fox 61