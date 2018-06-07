Woman Diagnosed With Cancer After Doctor Notices Lump While Watching Her On Television

Dr. Erich Voigt, an ear, nose and throat surgeon based in New York City, was watching HGTV's Beachfront Bargain Hunt when he noticed something odd about one of the women being profiled.

He told ABC News, "I noticed that she had a lump in her neck, and as a head and neck surgeon, I'm trained to sort of notice these things." He quickly took to Facebook to try and find the woman as the show only gave out her last name. Dr. Voigt wrote, "I am watching a TV show and notice this woman has a left thyroid mass. She needs a sonogram and fine needle biopsy. I wonder if she knows and hope it’s benign."

Eventually the woman, Nicole McGuinness, was contacted, and when she visitied a specialist, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She told ABC News, "Dr. Voigt saw this, and brought it to my attention, and now I'll be treated for it. It's just a miracle, in my opinion, that he happened to see this on television. I can't express how grateful and thankful I am."

