Woman Created Custom Soundboard To Teach Dog How To Talk
The Dog Can Now Communicate By Pressing One Of 29 Buttons That Play Recordings Of Words
A talking dog is just about every dog lovers dream, and one woman just found a way to make that dream a reality. As shown in a now viral video, the woman was able to teach her dog to communicate using a soundboard that plays recordings of words. After months of training, the dog can now say 29 different words including “beach,” “ball” and “happy.”
Stella uses language differently when she’s in a heightened state versus when she’s calm! • Today when she heard some noises outside and wanted to go investigate, I told her we were staying inside. • Stella responded by saying, “Look” 9 TIMES IN A ROW, then “Come outside.” She was clearly in a more frantic state, and her language use matched that. We all sound differently than normal when we’re in distress, Stella included! • I’m impressed that Stella is communicating with language during her more heightened states, not just when she’s calm and in a quiet space. This shows me that words are becoming more automatic for her to use. It’s similar to when a toddler starts using language to express himself during times of frustration instead of only crying. That happens when it’s easy for the toddler to say words, not when he’s still learning and it takes a lot of focus to talk ---- • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #guarddog #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
Christina Hunger is a speech-language pathologist who wanted to combine passion for augmentative and alternative communication devices with her love of dogs. After getting a new puppy, Hunger wanted to find a way to give her Catahoula and Blue Heeler mix a voice. Starting when Stella, the dog, was eight months old, Hunger began training it to communicate what she wants using a soundboard that has buttons that when activated play recordings of words.
Stella started off the day with a great four-button phrase to tell us where she wanted to go this morning: “Park love you come outside!” • Thanks to AAC, Stella‘s desires are heard, understood, and fulfilled (unless it’s “outside” for the 48th time in a day --). • Instead of being Stella’s masters, we see our relationship with her as more of a collaboration. Together we can decide how to best live a happy, playful, and beautiful life because Stella actually has a say in what happens. I am forever grateful for this shared language between us! • • • • • #hunger4words #talkingdog #everyonedeservesavoice #speechtherapy #AAC #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slpsofinstagram #slp2be #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #SLPdog #dognition #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals #respectanimals #dogislove
I’m in constant amazement and shock. Every day she says something cooler than she said the day before,” said Hunger. Now, when Stella is hungry or wants to go outside, the dog simply presses a button to easily communicate the demand. Not only is this incredible and shocking, but it is also yet another adorable dog video.
Via New York Post