Woman Created Custom Soundboard To Teach Dog How To Talk

A talking dog is just about every dog lovers dream, and one woman just found a way to make that dream a reality. As shown in a now viral video, the woman was able to teach her dog to communicate using a soundboard that plays recordings of words. After months of training, the dog can now say 29 different words including “beach,” “ball” and “happy.”

Christina Hunger is a speech-language pathologist who wanted to combine passion for augmentative and alternative communication devices with her love of dogs. After getting a new puppy, Hunger wanted to find a way to give her Catahoula and Blue Heeler mix a voice. Starting when Stella, the dog, was eight months old, Hunger began training it to communicate what she wants using a soundboard that has buttons that when activated play recordings of words.

I’m in constant amazement and shock. Every day she says something cooler than she said the day before,” said Hunger. Now, when Stella is hungry or wants to go outside, the dog simply presses a button to easily communicate the demand. Not only is this incredible and shocking, but it is also yet another adorable dog video.

Via New York Post