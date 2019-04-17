Woman Crashes Ex’s Wedding While Wearing A Wedding Dress And Begs Him To Take Her Back
April 17, 2019
While a lovely bride and groom were standing hand-in-hand on an altar listening to the master of ceremonies deliver a romantic speech, an unexpected guest crashed their wedding.
The groom’s ex-girlfriend decided this was the most opportune time to pine for his affection, so she showed up to the wedding, unannounced, wearing her own wedding dress, and begged the groom to take her back.
It’s safe to say she didn’t win his heart back. Reportedly, the former couple split due to “incompatible personalities.”
Via The Epoch Times