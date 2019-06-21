Woman Caught Under Falling House After Going Outside To Film A Tornado

June 21, 2019
JT
JT
Tornado, Field, Fence, Storm, Weather, Farm

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Unfortunately, we’re still deep in tornado season in North Texas.  

We know it’s officially summer, but more big weather is one the way.

We constantly hear the tips to be safe during severe weather, and there is a reason we are always warned about heading to the innermost room of the home, avoiding windows, and especially not going outside.

A woman in Morton, Mississippi tried to press her luck, and went outside during severe weather to record the tornado and the damage it caused.  While standing outside her door, the awning above her door collapsed, crashing into her as she filmed the chaos.

Once again, do NOT go outside to see the storms!

Via News Mississippi

Tags: 
Storms
Severe
thunderstorm
Rain
Wind
Hail
weather
Tornado
Damage
Video
Injury

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes